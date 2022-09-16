Bicyclist dies after hit by semi-truck Friday morning, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a semi-truck fled the scene after striking a bicyclist Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:51 a.m. near Charleston and Sandhill.

Police say the semi-truck struck a pedestrian on a bicycle and did not remain on scene after the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Las Vegas police.

Charleston is shut down in both directions from Sandhill to Oahu.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

