Bicyclist dies after hit by semi-truck Friday morning, Las Vegas police say

Bicyclist dies after hit by semi-truck Friday morning, Las Vegas police say
Bicyclist dies after hit by semi-truck Friday morning, Las Vegas police say(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a semi-truck fled the scene after striking a bicyclist Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:51 a.m. near Charleston and Sandhill.

Police say the semi-truck struck a pedestrian on a bicycle and did not remain on scene after the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Las Vegas police.

Charleston is shut down in both directions from Sandhill to Oahu.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Retired Plaza sign joins Neon Museum Boneyard
Retired Plaza sign joins Neon Museum Boneyard
Freakling Bros. brings back haunted houses for 30th year in southwest Las Vegas
Freakling Bros. brings back haunted houses for 30th year in southwest Las Vegas
Community Schools Initiative aims to allow new breakaway school districts
Community Schools Iniatiative aims to allow new breakaway school districts
2 young children injured in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
Baby dies after injured in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas