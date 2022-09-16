Las Vegas elementary named among National Blue Ribbon Schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two elementary schools in Nevada have been named among the National Blue Ribbon Schools.

According to a news release, Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School in Clark County and Florence Drake Elementary School in Washoe County were recognized for the categories of “Exemplary High-Performing” and “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing” for the 2020/2021 school year.

“We are honored and humbled to be nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School. It was a reflective experience applying for the award,” said Dan Hungerford, Principal of Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School. “Spending time pouring over our accomplishments and taking the time to define what makes Linda Givens Elementary School a great place to learn and grow was amazingly rewarding. I couldn’t be more proud of the staff, students, and parents of our school community.”

The release notes that the Nevada schools recognized are two of 420 schools nationally nominated. The recognition is a national award that is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups, according to the release.

Schools can be recognized in one of two categories:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among the State’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among the State’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Florence Drake Elementary School is “a shining testament to the value of a highly collaborative teaching staff where PLCs are truly student-centered. The philosophy among all staff is an all-hands-on-deck motto, where everyone pitches in wherever needed, and all staff members are equally valued. Florence Drake is a community where all students feel safe and welcome, where every student is recognized by name, and where staff connect positively with each student,” said the school’s principal, Jason Shipman.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.