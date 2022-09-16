Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#20. Blueberry Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4875 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103-3740

#19. Original Lindo Michoacan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2655 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121-3618

#18. The Henry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309

#17. Ri Ra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3930 Las Vegas Blvd S The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1010

#16. Echo and Rig

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (636 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 440 S Rampart, at Tivoli Village, Las Vegas, NV 89145

#15. Hash House a Go Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3535 Las Vegas Blvd S Linq Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8921

#14. Grand Lux Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,895 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S #1580, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1402

#13. Hash House A Go Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6800 W Sahara Ave West Sahara at Rainbow, Las Vegas, NV 89146-2966

#12. Bouchon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,447 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8941

#11. The Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,860 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2985 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1930

#10. VegeNation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (509 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Street Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 616 E Carson Ave Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5714

#9. Squeeze In

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5165 S Fort Apache Rd Suite 195, Las Vegas, NV 89148-1768

#8. Grand Lux Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,594 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S at The Venetian Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8941

#7. Crepe Expectations

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9500 S Eastern Ave Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89123-8016

#6. Mon Ami Gabi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,072 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S Paris Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4345

#5. Egg Works

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2490 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120-3518

#4. The Egg & I

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,610 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 4533 West Sahara Avenue Suite 5, Las Vegas, NV 89102-3675

#3. Eat.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (909 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 707 E Carson Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5528

#2. Omelet House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (824 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2160 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102-2243

#1. Mr. Mamas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 5693 S Jones Blvd Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89118-1965

