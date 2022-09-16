Forecast Outlook- 9/16/2022

Mild Weekend With a Slight Breeze at Times
By Sam Argier
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT
Drier air is working back into Southern Nevada, shutting down rain chances for the weekend with temperatures hovering slightly below average for this time of year.

Skies stay mostly sunny through the weekend with high temperatures below average for this time of year. Forecast high temperatures are at 92° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. Morning lows are looking great with the 60s and low 70s to start out the day. We’ll see a slight afternoon breeze this weekend with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

A cool system moving in off the Pacific Ocean will keep temperatures below average next week with the slight chance of a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, most of the rain looks to be focused outside of the Las Vegas Valley. The coolest day will be on Wednesday with a forecast high of 85° in Las Vegas.

