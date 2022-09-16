Carlos Santana to perform National Anthem at Raiders home opener Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Music legend Carlos Santana will help the Raiders open the season Sunday at the team’s home opener.

According to a news release, Santana will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of this Sunday’s regular-season home opener when the Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

The release notes that Santana is a “lifelong Raiders fan.”

The team says Santana headlined the halftime show last August when the Raiders welcomed fans to Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

