Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds.

“We have doubled up our staff, doubled up our items that we usually prep for, make sure the food is ready to go, so we can get out to our customers,” said Flippin Good assistant manager Steven Rogers.

“We’re staffing up and stocking up,” said Evel Pie general manager Samantha Bandy.

Business downtown like Flippin Good and Evel Pie are ready to serve all the people coming to the area for Life is Beautiful.

“We are going to have a great pop-up bar outside so you can get slices ready to go hot and ready,” said Bandy.

“We have our happy hour special which is from 3 to 6 as usual and we are extending it to 7 and we have our little coronas or five dollars while they last,” said Rogers.

Both businesses said Life is Beautiful helps bring in extra cash.

“We really need that, and it is going to help business after everything that has been happening in the world,” said Rogers. “Business has slowed a little bit but this should really help out and get a leg up on the whole downtown area.”

“Tons of business and people get to actually experience our city unlike other festivals where people get shuttled out to the outskirts of some part of town where this you really get to see the heart of Vegas,” said Bandy.

Businesses downtown are expected to stay open late throughout the weekend to accommodate people attending the event.

