Bodycam video shows prior arrest of public official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a disturbing glimpse into the history and mind of an accused killer. Robert Telles, elected Public Administrator of Clark County, is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German who exposed allegations of corruption in his office. FOX5 obtained police body camera video when Telles had a prior brush with the law. Police arrested Telles at his home in 2020 for domestic violence.

“Why are you taking me from my fringing house?” Telles yelled as he was arrested by Las Vegas police.

Police responded to an emergency call for help on March 1st, 2020. Officers immediately took Telles out of his home with his hands behind his back.

“Who’d I hit? Who’d I hit?” Telles demanded from the officers, his speech slurred as officers searched him. Telles blamed his arrest on his elected position.

“You guys just want to take me down because I’m a public official… I didn’t touch anybody! You guys just want to take me down because I’m a public official, you just want to take me down because I’m a public official,” Telles exclaimed.

Officers tried to take an arrowhead necklace off of Telles, further agitating him.

“This is a civil right violation. You guys just want to take me down. I haven’t touched anybody! This is my home. I haven’t hurt anybody. I haven’t touched anybody. I love my family. I love my wife,” Telles screamed.

After Telles is arrested for domestic battery, he shares with the officer it will hurt his chances for re-election.

“I’m a public official,” said Telles.

“Right, I know,” replied the officer.

“I’m not trying to be like an a******, or be a jerk, I would like to be re-elected,” Telles stated.

Also, while in the back of the police car, Telles blames his wife for his arrest.

“If my wife who I have been married to for nearly 10 years, is going to be acting like I’m going to f****** kill her, oh my god, dude, we have a freaking, we have a vacation that was scheduled for June, for ten f****** days, bro,” Telles told the officer.

The officer asked if Telles didn’t remember the attack because he was so drunk.

“All I’ve ever done is love her and massaged her. Seriously I don’t know why the f*** she is going off kilter like this,” Telles said.

The officer answered: “It may have something to do with how drunk you are. I am going to go out on a limb and say that may have been a factor.”

Telles then asked the officer what exactly he was accused of doing.

“You didn’t grab her throat and then chase her around the Bellagio?,” the officer questions.

“Oh, that f***** b*******! She is scared of me after 10 years of marriage when I barely touched her,” Telles confessed.

Telles then made a request and asked the officer to reach out to someone at the detention center to “vouch” for him.

The officer explained, “Unfortunately, the way the domestic battery law is written, it doesn’t matter who vouches for you.”

Investigators closed the case in March of last year. Telles was ordered to take a class and stay out of trouble.

Telles will be arraigned for the murder of German on Tuesday.

