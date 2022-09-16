Baby dies after injured in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says that a 3-month-old baby has died after she was injured in a suspected DUI crash last month.

According to police, the baby had been hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash. However, they learned the baby died on Aug. 31.

Authorities had said previously that two children were injured in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane at about 6:21 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Police said at the time that the preliminary investigation showed a 2012 Chrysler 200 was traveling north on Camino Al Norte when it failed to maintain a travel lane, leaving the roadway and striking the “Las Palmares” neighborhood sign at Edna Crane.

NLVPD said the 24-year-old female driver, identified as Dillon Kazjah, fled the scene with her two young children. Authorities say that it was determined that the children, one of which was believed to be a few months old and the other about 1 years old, were both unrestrained in the vehicle.

Officers eventually were able to locate the driver and children. It was determined that Kazjah was impaired and had non-life threatening injuries, while both children were transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries. Police on Sept. 15 confirmed that the 3-month-old child injured in the crash did die.

