No injuries after small plane crash in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Fire Department is responding to a small plane crash in Henderson Thursday afternoon.

City officials said the crash happened near Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way in Henderson around 11:32 a.m. Sept. 15.

The city said the plane landed in the roadway. No injuries were reported and there were no flames or smoke as a result of the crash.

There was no additional information on how many people were in the plane at the time of the crash.

