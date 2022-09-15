Police standoff underway in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley.

Police tell FOX5 this originally started around 5 p.m. as a family disturbance.

Police said a person at the home in the 3300 block of Oeste Vista St. called 911 stating someone was armed with a knife and threatening family members.

Officers arrived and made contact with the caller however it is unclear who else is inside the home with the armed suspect.

Police said the suspect is not cooperating which led LVMPD to declare the scene a barricade.

SWAT and other metro personnel are on scene.

