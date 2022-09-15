Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year.

The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.

“It’s certainly an area that probably sees thunderstorms less frequently because it’s so far removed from the terrain that triggers those storms,” said Marc Austin, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Monsoon storms tend to be more isolated than storms we get during the rest of the year, which are more widespread, according to Austin.

The west valley will see more rain than those in the east because of the proximity to the Spring Mountains.

Moving the official rain gauge is not an option, according to Auston.

“If we were to move the gauge it wouldn’t be quite as reliable. We wouldn’t have that robust data set to rely on,” he added.

The NWS rain gauge has been located at the airport for decades and the data it has accumulated over the years is used by climatologists to track changing weather.

So far this year we’ve recorded 1.69″ of rain. The normal rainfall total for this time of the year is 2.95″.

