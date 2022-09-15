Nevada ranks among states with worst road rage, study says

Las Vegas traffic generic
Las Vegas traffic generic(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada drivers are apparently pretty confrontational, according to a new study.

Analysts with Forbes Advisor looked at 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers to decide which states are home to drivers with the worst road rage across the country.

According to the survey, drivers in the Silver State ranked #6 in terms of the word road rage.

The student found that Utah is reportedly found to the most confrontational drivers, coming in at number one on the list. Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma and New Mexico rounded out the top five.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/car-insurance/state-rankings-confrontational-drivers/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in road rage incident
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in road rage incident
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. brings back haunted houses for 30th year in southwest Las Vegas
Golden Gate exterior downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions
Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year
Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year