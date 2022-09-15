Nevada ranks among states with worst road rage, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada drivers are apparently pretty confrontational, according to a new study.

Analysts with Forbes Advisor looked at 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers to decide which states are home to drivers with the worst road rage across the country.

According to the survey, drivers in the Silver State ranked #6 in terms of the word road rage.

The student found that Utah is reportedly found to the most confrontational drivers, coming in at number one on the list. Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma and New Mexico rounded out the top five.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/car-insurance/state-rankings-confrontational-drivers/

