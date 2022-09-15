Las Vegas shelter offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to welcome a furever friend into your home? A Las Vegas shelter is offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend.

According to the Animal Foundation, as part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, the shelter will offer a special half-off adoption fees promotion for all animals from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

“Adoption fees will be half off for ALL adoptable animals on campus!” The Animal Foundation says.

The shelter says adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

Those interested in potentially adopting a pet can visit https://animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search to browse adoptable animals to get an idea of what you are looking for. Upon arrival, an adoption counselor will work with you to help match you with an appropriate pet.

For more information, visit: https://animalfoundation.com/whats-going-on/events-and-promotions/141/263/bring-home-happiness-adoption-special

