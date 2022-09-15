Las Vegas police looking for 3 suspects in robbery

Suspects in Sept. 11 robbery
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for three suspects in a robbery investigation.

LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 11 around 9:48 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Karen Ave.

Police said the two male suspects fled from the store on foot. The woman left in a vehicle.

The first suspect was described by police as a Black male with a thin build and short dark hair, with a beard and mustache. He was last seem wearing a black t-shirt with an unknown design, black basketball shorts and black shoes.

The second suspect was described by police as a Black male with a thin to medium build. He was wearing a black shirt with a Rugrats logo, black pants and red shoes.

The third suspect was described by police as a Black female with long braids pulled into a bun and a thin buid. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra with a Wendy’s t-shirt over her head, black leggings and black “Crocs” style shoes.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident or the suspects is asked to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-8639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

