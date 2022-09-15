Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in road rage incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect who they say was involved in a road rage incident earlier this summer.

According to police, the incident occurred June 27 in the 3800 block of Sunset Road.

During the incident, according to police, the suspect got out of a white Dodge Caravan and pointed a handgun at another driver. As the suspect drove away, police say he fired several rounds towards the victim. However, no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with distinct tattoos on his forearms.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please call SEAC Patrol Investigations Detective A. Gallegos at 702 828-5671. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

