Las Vegas non-profit provides assistance to homeless people battling HIV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The non-profit Golden Rainbow works to get people experiencing homeless and battling HIV into stable housing.

One man, who is currently in the program, says at 47 years old, things are finally looking up for him.

“I thought it was over, I thought I was gone,” said tenant Antonio Lopez. “I thought life was over for me but it’s not and I really see a future now.”

Antonio Lopez was diagnosed with HIV, survived three strokes and was almost homeless until the non-profit golden rainbow stepped in to help.

“They brought me in and thank god because I would be on the streets if it wasn’t for them,” said Lopez.

Golden Rainbow has been helping people battling HIV with financial and housing assistance since 1987.

Over the last year, it has expanded its program by buying a fourplex unit property near downtown.

“We have so many people living at that poverty level, and they cannot afford their rent an if a person starts living on the streets or in a shelter, they are more likely to stop taking their medication,” said the executive director for Golden Rainbow Gary Costa.

The benefits of living there at the fourplex property are each person has an individual health plan and only pays 30% of their income in rent. Golden Rainbow covers the rest.

Gary Costa said there is a huge need for a program like this in Las Vegas.

“Right now, a temporary solution is putting people into a pay-by-the-week motel which isn’t ideal, but it gets people off the street by purchasing our own buildings, we are able to turn that around and make sure it is safe and secure and affordable housing for people so they can get back on their feet,” said Costa.

“I can live now,” said Lopez. So I am happy and I am grateful. I won’t take it for granted, I will put in the work and make them proud.”

Golden Rainbow gets its funds through two federal grants. One from the county and one from the city of Las Vegas.

Lopez said his long-term goal is to go back into the locksmith industry once he is recovered and ready to move on from the program.

