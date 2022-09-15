Las Vegas Aces look to secure WNBA Finals win over Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) battles of the ball with Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja...
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) battles of the ball with Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) - Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Connecticut Sun in game 3 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces defeated the Sun 85-71 in the last meeting. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 26 points, and Courtney Williams led the Sun with 18 points.

The Sun have gone 13-5 in home games. Connecticut is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aces are 13-5 on the road. Las Vegas averages 90.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 90.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

