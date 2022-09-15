Hotel proposed near Allegiant Stadium with guest parking garage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A developer is looking to build a hotel with a parking garage near Allegiant Stadium, adding a convenient option for Las Vegas Raiders fans and other attendees of concerts and special events.

The 19-story, 340-room hotel, proposed by New Angle Development, would be built along Polaris Avenue and Quail Avenue, just south of Allegiant Stadium. The proposed facility also boasts 520 parking spaces. Amenities would include a pool, day spa, restaurant, and rooftop bar and terrace, according to Clark County documents.

“A hotel on the site would be ideal for tourists traveling to Las Vegas for football games and other events at Allegiant Stadium. Since the site is within walking distance to the Stadium, it would assist with providing additional hotel options for guests without impacting traffic or parking concerns at the Stadium,” the application states.

Calls and emails to the developer and the attorney were not returned.

The proposal is set to be heard by the Clark County Commission on October 4.

Commissioners will look at how the proposal fits into the Stadium District Plan, looking to transform the industrial spaces in a mile radius around Allegiant Stadium into entertainment and dining options that are walkable for visitors.

The concept piqued the interest of members of Raider Nation such as John Viscarra, who helps organize events for Raiders fans on game weekends at various resorts. There is an event this weekend at the Virgin Hotel. Walkability could be a big draw.

“I think you have to plan for events for Raider Nation... become the hotel that Raider Nation is loyal to,” he said, envisioning a pool party on Saturdays before a Sunday game.

