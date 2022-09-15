‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ hip hop improv show coming to The Venetian

'Freestyle Love Supreme' performances beginning at The Venetian Resort on Nov. 10.
'Freestyle Love Supreme' performances beginning at The Venetian Resort on Nov. 10.(The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing a hip hop improv show titled, ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort.

Performances for the show will begin on Nov. 10. According to a press release, it’s described as “a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings.”

“Freestyle Love Supreme’ is an exciting addition to our entertainment lineup and furthers our commitment to providing new and unmatched offerings for our guests,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief operating officer of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “The show is completely driven by audience interaction, which provides an unexpected element and a new experience every night.”

The cast of talented performers will provide non-stop action throughout the 90-minute show, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers.

Performances will run Wednesdays – Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Sundays at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $57.45 and can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com.

