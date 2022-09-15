Freakling Bros. brings back haunted houses for 30th year in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 30th year, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows will once again host multiple haunted houses in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the group will offer three haunted attractions for the 2022 Halloween season, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre.

Freakling Bros. says this year will also feature a new room inside Coven, dubbed “JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming.”

The three attractions are located in the IKEA parking lot at 6555 S. Riley Street.

Owned and operated by father-and-son team Duke and JT Mollner, Freakling Bros. will kick off the 2022 Halloween season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Dates of operation for this year’s haunted houses will be Oct. 1 – 2, Oct. 6 – 9 and Oct. 13 – 31.

According to the group, the box office will operate from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays - Thursdays. The box office will also remain open until midnight from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 30. On Halloween, Freakling says it will remain open until guests stop coming.

For more information, visit FreaklingBros.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.