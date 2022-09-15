Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties.

According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.

Organizers say they are seeking employees for a variety of departments across all three properties, including Circa Resort and Casino, The D Casino and Hotel and Golden Gate Hotel and Casino. Positions span several departments:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following departments will be attending:

Cage

Security

Housekeeping

Sales

PAD

Club One

Project BBQ

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following departments will be attending:

Hotel (front desk, valet, room reservations, PBX)

Cage

Security

Housekeeping

PAD

Project BBQ

The group says that submission of resumes before the event is highly encouraged and can be entered at circalasvegas.com/careers. They note that there will also be availability to digitally submit resumes onsite the day of the event.

According to the release, applicants will be interviewed on the spot and will hear from Human Resources within the same day. Candidates must be ages 21 and over to apply to all positions with some positions open to those 18 and over.

Parking is available at Golden Gate’s parking lot, the release says.

