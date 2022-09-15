CCSD employee arrested on theft, grand larceny charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District employee was arrested on theft-related charges, the school district announced.

Roy Goodell, 48, was arrested for obtaining money under false pretense, theft and grand larceny. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Goodell was arrested after an investigation at Sierra Vista High School that started in March 2022. Goodell has been employed with CCSD since 2002.

CCSD Police said Goodell was assigned to home since the investigation began.

