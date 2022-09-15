‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas.

According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.

Live Nation’s “Club Pass” will be on sale from Sept. 19-30 at clubpass.livenation.com while supplies last. The company advises that each venue will have a limited number of “Club Passes” available.

Once purchased, Live Nation says all “Club Pass” members will be added to the club’s membership list. On the day of the show, the release says that fans will show their photo ID to receive a ticket at the venue’s box office.

According to the release, the single membership is valid for one general admission ticket to certain concerts at the selected venue.

Live Nation notes that there may be some exclusions, which would be listed on the exclusions tab on the website. The Club Pass can also be redeemed for one night of a multi-show event or residency, such as Santana.

For more information, visit: ClubPass.LiveNation.com

