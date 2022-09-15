‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31

Fans enjoy live music at a venue
Fans enjoy live music at a venue(Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas.

According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.

Live Nation’s “Club Pass” will be on sale from Sept. 19-30 at clubpass.livenation.com while supplies last. The company advises that each venue will have a limited number of “Club Passes” available.

Once purchased, Live Nation says all “Club Pass” members will be added to the club’s membership list. On the day of the show, the release says that fans will show their photo ID to receive a ticket at the venue’s box office.

According to the release, the single membership is valid for one general admission ticket to certain concerts at the selected venue.

Live Nation notes that there may be some exclusions, which would be listed on the exclusions tab on the website. The Club Pass can also be redeemed for one night of a multi-show event or residency, such as Santana.

For more information, visit: ClubPass.LiveNation.com

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. brings back haunted houses for 30th year in southwest Las Vegas
Emily Jackson with Companion Animal Alliance says 8,000 to 9,000 dogs are abandoned at the...
Las Vegas shelter offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend
Salted Caramel Brownie
Get a taste of fall with the new flavor from Blue Bell, Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream
'Freestyle Love Supreme' performances beginning at The Venetian Resort on Nov. 10.
‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ hip hop improv show coming to The Venetian