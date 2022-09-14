Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino.
According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
Another guest from Hawaii hit a jackpot at the same property at the end of August, resulting in a $153,651.87 payday.
