Man accused of killing Las Vegas woman arrested in San Diego, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that the suspect accused in the stabbing death of a woman Tuesday night was arrested in San Diego, California.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Reed Place for a report of a woman who was found unresponsive on Tuesday at approximately 6:44 p.m.

Arriving officers located the woman, who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. Police say medical responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

According to authorities, the investigation by LVMPD indicates that the victim was in her home when her ex-boyfriend, identified as 24-year-old Michael Ricks, arrived and the two became involved in a dispute.

During the dispute, police say Ricks stabbed the victim and fled to San Diego.

Authorities said previously that a child under the age of one was found safe inside the home.

Ricks was taken into custody by the San Diego Police Department on Wednesday morning. He will be extradited to Las Vegas where he will face a charge of open murder, according to police.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

