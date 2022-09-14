Pickleball championship coming to Las Vegas Strip

Pickleball tournament
Pickleball tournament(Ryan Foell | Courtesy: Professional Pickleball Association.)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pickleball championship event is coming to the Las Vegas Strip later this year.

The 2022 Bubly Team Championships will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Friday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 18. The even will air on Tennis Channel on Friday and Saturday, then ABC on Sunday.

“Las Vegas is the ultimate location where sports and entertainment converge,” Connor Pardoe, Commissioner of the 2022 Bubly Team Championships, said. “We are thrilled to have the first women’s and men’s pro team event at Mandalay Bay. We are always looking for ways to elevate the sport of pickleball, and our partnership with MGM Resorts takes us to a new level.”

Twenty-four pickleball pros will compete for $175,000 in prize money, according to MGM Resorts.

“Pickleball has quickly become one of the world’s most competitive and popular sports,” said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorships for MGM Resorts International.  “The December event at Mandalay Bay provides us with another opportunity to demonstrate why MGM Resorts and Las Vegas are the leaders in the sports and entertainment industry.”

Tickets for the event are on sale online at axs.com. To purchase tickets or register to compete, you can also visit mandalaybay.com. Additional match details will be released in early October.

