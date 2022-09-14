Park officials provide updates on ramps, water levels at Lake Mead

FILE - A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, June 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. In November 1922, seven land-owning white men brokered a deal to allocate water from the Colorado River, which winds through the West and ends in Mexico. During the past two decades, pressure has intensified on the river as the driest 22-year stretch in the past 1,200 years has gripped the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Park officials provided an update on conditions at Lake Mead Tuesday.

WATER LEVELS

The water elevation at Lake Mead as of Tuesday was 1,043.96 feet, according to the National Park Service. Current water levels can be found on the Bureau of Reclamation website.

MARINAS/RAMPS/HARBORS

The Hemenway Harbor ramp is being extended to allow boating down to a water level of 1,037 feet. Work will continue into Spring 2023. As a result, Hemenway Harbor will experience single-lane closures to accommodate construction from Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

The Willow Beach ramp will be closed for improved boater access from Oct. 24-28.

FLOODING UPDATES

Nelson Road was flooded Monday night and repairs were being done Tuesday.

Pearce Ferry Road was washed out Sunday after flooding Saturday night. The road was repaired Sunday.

