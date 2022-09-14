New bivalent COVID vaccine booster available across southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The latest COVID-19 vaccine booster is available in southern Nevada for everyone 12 and up, and health officials say it differs from the previous shots.

The booster is available at pharmacies and Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

“This is the first new formulation of the vaccine since December of 2020,” CEO, The Public Health Pharmacist Dr. Christina Madison said.

Some southern Nevadans over 50 are rolling up their sleeve for their fifth COVID vaccine dose in less than two years. Madison said as long as the recommended time has passed between shots it’s completely safe to do so.

The new shot is specifically designed for protection from the prevalent omicron subvariant BA.5, as well as the original virus strain.

“It’s more likely to be akin to our annual flu vaccine, which changes every year in its formulation in order to prevent new infections with the most likely circulating strain of the virus that occurs during the next flu season,” Madison said.

Health experts recommend receiving the flu shot starting this month, and Madison said it is safe to get the new booster when you go in for the flu shot.

Many are wondering why they need the new booster if they’ve already had at least one booster, and Madison said it’s just as important for that group.

“Even if you got the last booster, that vaccine was still the monovalent vaccine meaning it was really only meant to protect you from that original strain of the virus,” Madison said.

Madison said even if you’ve had COVID and it was a minor case, the same logic applies. She said it’s still possible you could react differently if you catch a different strain in the future.

Now anyone that shows up for a booster will receive the new bivalent vaccine.

“It actually trumped the other vaccine so the only way we would use the older vaccine would be for a primary vaccine. So if you haven’t received a first or second dose,” Madison explained.

Health experts estimate another booster won’t be out for another nine months to a year, further pointing to the similarities to the annual flu shot.

