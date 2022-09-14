Las Vegas police respond to barricade situation near Flamingo, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a barricade situation Wednesday near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

According to police, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a residence in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue for a report of a family disturbance.

Authorities say that there are currently two armed subjects at the location refusing to surrender.

Nearby residences are being evacuated, according to police, and SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are en route to the scene.

Currently, there are no reported injuries, police say.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, as Flamingo Road is shut down in both directions between Ravenwood Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

