Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his mother following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard. Johansson said a 911 call was made in a nearby apartment that a man was acting erratically, armed with a knife.

When police arrived, they located the caller who said their brother was in the apartment with their mother. Police treated it as a hostage situation. Johansson said the incident appeared to begin as a verbal argument.

SWAT was called in response and officers tried to make contact with the man, Johansson said. Eventually, the suspect exited, covered in blood and holding two knives, Johansson said.

Officers then found a woman believed to the mother. Medical personnel pronounced the mother deceased.

Police identified the suspect as a man in his 30′s and said he faces an open murder charge.

