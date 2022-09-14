Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to police, Crystal Gilpin, 39, was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle.

Police say Gilpin may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

