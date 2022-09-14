Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing woman

Crystal Gilpin
Crystal Gilpin(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to police, Crystal Gilpin, 39, was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle.

Police say Gilpin may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Henderson Detention Center shows Fatima Maria...
Mom gets probation in jail scuffle, driving into students near Henderson high school
FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19...
New bivalent COVID vaccine booster available across southern Nevada
LVMPD investigates homicide in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police: Woman killed in central Las Vegas valley, suspect outstanding
Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.
Downtown street closures in place as Life is Beautiful festival makes its return