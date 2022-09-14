Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson casino will debut a holiday carnival with a slide and other attractions this year.

According to a news release, the “one-of-a-kind” Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will debut at the M Resort beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23.

As part of the winter-themed attraction, guests will be greeted by a gentle flurry of snowflakes as they enter the “world of more than 350 tons of real snow both falling from above and coating the ground in an inviting blanket.”

Developers say that in order to keep the winter wonderland alive, 50 tons of fresh snow will be added throughout the indoor Snow Carnival each day.

According to the release, a variety of seasonal activities will be offered at the event, from snowball throwing to coasting down the “Mini Matterhorn” snow slide. Organizers also say guests can also visit the “Candy Cane forest.”

“Our goal in launching Snow Carnival in Las Vegas is to provide guests with a genuinely immersive, never-been-done winter-themed holiday celebration at one, world-class location,” said Haiping Ge, CEO and President of ISA. “We are thrilled to partner with M Resort to bring this unique snow-filled experience to the desert of Southern Nevada and showcase the bold creativity and exceptional, detailed quality that our attractions have become known for around the globe.”

The attraction will also feature winter-themed eats, treats and drinks.

The property says Snow Carnival will be open daily inside of the M Pavilion with select operating hours through January 8, 2023.

Tickets for the seasonal attraction will go on sale later this month. For more information, visit: snowcarnival.com .

