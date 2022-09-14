Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”

Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.

“We couldn’t imagine a better market than Las Vegas to begin our journey outside of Hawai’i,” said co-owner Barbara Logan. “We’ve received such a warm welcome here with so many folks connected to the islands, we’re really excited to bring a taste of ALOHA to everyone here!”

The company said the expansion was possible through a StartEngine online crowdfunding campaign. The campaign went live in August and raised $500,000 in the first two weeks.

“We were simply blown away by the wave of interest and investment we saw each day, as hundreds of people became co-owners,” explains co-owner ‘Uncle’ Paul Logan.

The company said it plans to make Las Vegas the southwest hub for distribution and further expand throughout Hawai’i.

