Forecast Outlook- 9/14/2022

We still have some scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering Wednesday afternoon and evening. The best chances will be south and east of the Las Vegas Valley. Dry and mild weather makes a return as we head into the weekend.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas east of Las Vegas through early Wednesday evening. While the activity will not be as widespread as Tuesday, some scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast around the area. Localized flash flooding under those heavy storms that develop will be possible. High temperatures this afternoon are running in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier air is moving in Thursday, keeping showers and thunderstorms focused over our local mountains. The Las Vegas Valley is looking at dry weather with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Skies stay mostly sunny through the weekend with high temperatures staying below average for this time of year. Highs will be hovering around 90° with morning lows in the 60s. We’ll see a slight afternoon breeze this weekend with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

A cool system moving in off the Pacific Ocean will keep temperatures below average next week with the potential for scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.