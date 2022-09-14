Fans can now buy concessions at Allegiant Stadium without paying at checkout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans can now purchase various concessions at Allegiant Stadium without stopping to pay at the checkout.

According to an news release, the stadium has launched four “Zippin” checkout-free stores on the 300 level of the stadium.

The release says that the stores have “marked achievements” in four events thus far, showing a 66% increase in speed of service and 45% concessions growth compared to the same location in 2021.

According to the stadium, the checkout-free shops sell a variety of products including over a dozen types of beer, canned cocktails, seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages and snack selections.

Zippin checkout-free store at Allegiant Stadium (Michael Clemens | Allegiant Stadium)

“We are always looking ahead to what can make our fan experience even better, and Zippin’s advanced technology offers guests a speedy service, with a variety of great options in four easy-access locations on the 300 level of the stadium,” said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. “With no checkout process, guests don’t have to worry about missing the next big play.”

As part of the experience, shoppers tap a credit card or scan a QR code to enter a “Zippin” store and then pick the items they want while the store’s software is said to automatically identify the items picked or put back. The stadium says the software uses overhead cameras and sensors to track each customer’s items.

