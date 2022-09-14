LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas announced road closures on the days leading up to the Life is Beautiful festival taking over downtown all weekend long.

Below is a list of closures:

Monday, September 5 - Portion of Mesquite Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to 8th Street; 6th and 7th Street between Stewart Avenue and Mesquite Avenue

Wednesday, September 7 - 8th Street between Carson Avenue and Fremont Street

Friday, September 9 - 10th Street between Fremont Street and Ogden Avenue

Monday, September 12 - Stewart Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and 9th Street; 6th, 7th and 8th Street between Ogden Avenue and Stewart Avenue

Tuesday, September 13 - Portions of Ogden Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and 11th Street

Wednesday, September 14 - Carson Avenue and Fremont Street closed between 7th Avenue and 11th Street; 7th, 9th, 10th and 11th Street all closed between Carson Avenue and Fremont Street

Friday, September 16 - 6th Street closed between Bridger Avenue and Ogden Avenue; Carson Avenue closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and 7th Street; Fremont Street closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street

Downtown street closures in place as Life is Beautiful festival makes its return (Life is Beautiful)

Be prepared for closures after the festival is over on Sunday. The city said roads will not reopen till Friday, September 23.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.