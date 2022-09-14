Aces fever takes over the Las Vegas Strip for Game 2 of WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have the chance to be the first professional sports team to bring home a championship to Las Vegas after beating the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, in their first WNBA Finals match.

Tuesday night’s game got off to an electric start as fans poured into the Michelob Ultra Arena in massive numbers, filling the seats and bringing unmatched energy to the event.

“The buzz that they’ve created-- the camaraderie that they’ve created is just amazing,” said Albert Ronquillo, a Las Vegas local and Aces season ticketholder. “Just what they’re doing for young women as well, it just is unbelievable. The role models that they’ve become for these young women is just unbelievable.”

Ronquillo said this exciting WNBA season has brought together Las Vegans in a unique and inspiring way.

But Tuesday’s game also brought together fans from across the country, too. Mary and Johnathan Lester came from Dallas, Texas to watch the Aces play in their first two Finals games. They said they are longtime Aces fans.

“We’re looking forward to the same way we came out Game 1-- energy,” said Johnathan. “And looking forward to a win tonight.”

“Looking forward to a win, and the excitement! Go Aces!” said Mary.

Another fan and season ticketholder, Kim Jackson, pumped up the crowd as they waited for doors to open at the arena’s entrance Tuesday afternoon.

“I do a little jig,” Jackson said, demonstrating her spirit dance. “I call it my mojo dance. We got a mojo dance! Yeah!”

The team wants Las Vegans to “paint the town” red for the series. They are hoping fans will show their support by wearing red during their 2022 WNBA Finals run.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.