Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas.

The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, Randy’s Donuts says drive-thru and lobby operations at the Las Vegas location will once again operate 24/7.

In addition, the eatery has also launched online ordering to allow doughnut lovers to order the sweet trats online for pick up and delivery on all platforms (Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats). Online orders can be placed at www.randysdonuts.com.

Randy’s Donuts’ first Las Vegas eatery is located at 2170 South Rainbow Boulevard, just north of Sahara.

