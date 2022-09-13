Raiders ready to turn the page on Week 1 loss

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Turnovers and a slow start proved to be the difference in week one for the Raiders, who now start the regular season 0-1 for the first time since 2018

“You’re never going to hear me talk about moral victories, or anything like that, because I don’t believe in that,” explained Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. “I like the competitiveness of our team, I like the character we displayed yesterday. It’s football, you fall behind and you keep playing and our job is to catch up, play better, coach better and catch up. We had a chance to do that.”

The Chargers forced three fumbles, recorded three interceptions, while also racking up six sacks against an offensive line for the Raiders that has had the spotlight on them all summer. On Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Silver and Black used four different offensive line combinations, a strategy that looks to be the new normal moving forward.

“We’re not searching for anything, we’re playing the guys that deserve to play,” explained McDaniels. “There is seven guys that played yesterday because they earned the opportunity with their performance throughout the course of the preseason and training camp and they’ve done it through thousands of reps. IF something were to break and these five are clearly different from the other five than we could go in that direction.”

McDaniels says finding the fix will now be in the film, as the team prepares for their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals in week two.

“A lot to be learned, more to be had in every phase, no question about it. I thought we had a chance at a punt block, just missed it, but those are things that happen. This game is not a game of what-ifs, it’s a game of what happened, so we’re going to learn from those things today.”

