LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games.

According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino.

No additional information was provided.

