Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Flamingo, Lindell

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade situation west of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning.

LVMPD said they responded to the 5300 block of Retablo Avenue, near Flamingo and Lindell roads, around 4:48 a.m. Sept. 13 to investigate a family disturbance. Police said a man is barricaded inside an apartment in the area and is believed to be armed.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding to the area. LVMPD said they are evacuating nearby residences.

Rochelle Avenue is closed in both directions between Decatur and Lindell while police investigate. LVMPD advised avoiding the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

