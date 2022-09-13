Clark County official Robert Telles previously arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County official accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist was arrested on a domestic violence incident in 2020, court records show.

Robert Telles, 45, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, on Sept. 2 outside German’s home. Telles was reportedly upset about German’s ongoing reporting, alleging Telles’ was involved in misconduct in his role as Clark County Public Administrator.

Las Vegas Municipal Court records show Telles was accused of domestic battery and resisting a public officer on Feb. 29, 2020. A criminal complaint alleged Telles grabbed a woman and placed her in a “bear-hug” position. Then, the complaint alleges Telles refused to obey officers’ commands to stand up when they tried to arrest him and “[tucked] his arms under[neath] his body” when officers attempted to handcuff him.

Court records show Telles’ case was officially closed March 30, 2021. Telles was ordered to take a “corrective thinking” course and was ordered to stay out of trouble.

Telles made a brief court appearance Tuesday in the murder case involving German. Telles’ lawyer requested his arraignment be postponed, and his next hearing was set for Sept. 20.

