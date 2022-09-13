LIVE: City advising drivers of oil spill Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is advising drivers of an oil spill Tuesday afternoon in the east valley.

According to the city, the oil spill is impacting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston.

“Traffic is already extremely backed up,” a spokesperson for the city says.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until 9 p.m., while crews assist with clean up.

