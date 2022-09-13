Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US

The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.
The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (Gray News) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine smugglers tried to bring into the country.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

Authorities said officers found 266.75 pounds of meth concealed in a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.

The case remains under investigation.

According to Field Operations Director Randy Howe, the agency has seized 2,270 pounds of meth and 72 pounds of cocaine in the past week.

He said the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is over $35 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The NBA said Robert Sarver cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, including any...
NBA bans Suns owner Sarver 1 year, fine him $10M after probe
RTC looking to expand transit for 1 million more residents by 2050
RTC looking to expand transit for 1 million more residents by 2050
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower tells Congress he’s risking career, reputation to warn of security flaws
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
Court rehears fight over vaccine mandate for federal workers
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly lawyer tells jurors that prosecutors’ case rests on ‘perjurers, blackmailers’