32-year-old killed in motorcycle crash near Decatur, Doe

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 32-year-old was killed in a motorcycle versus car crash Monday night.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Sept. 12 at the intersection of S. Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. According to police, a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Decatur trying to make a left turn onto Doe when a red 2021 Kawasaki 400 motorcycle was approaching the intersection southbound. The truck turned left across the motorcyclist’s path of travel, resulting in the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, LVMPD said. The motorcyclist later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed on scene and didn’t display any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 100th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation.

