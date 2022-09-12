Tom Brady’s wellness company TB12 coming to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tom Brady’s TB12 method is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Wynn Las Vegas announced a partnership with TB12, Brady and Alex Guerrero’s health and wellness company, on Tuesday. The Encore Fitness Center will offer TB12 Body Coach one-on-one sessions and the Encore Juice Bar will offer TB12 snacks, smoothies and supplements.

“After our successful collaboration with the Wynn for The Match back in June, it was a natural next step to make this partnership official on behalf of TB12,” Brady said in a news release. “Our TB12 Body Coaches who are the heart and soul of our business and experts in the field of health and wellness will be able to provide guests the exact blueprint of the work Alex and I have been doing together all these years.”

TB12 coaching sessions will start on Sept. 22. Guests can start booking appointments Monday at wynnlasvegas.com and are available to guests and visitors at the resort.

