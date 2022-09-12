Nevada gas prices rise again after weeks of decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are on the rise once again after weeks of decline.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in the Silver State rose nearly three cents in the last week to $4.84 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.

It comes as the average gas price nationwide continues to fall, averaging $3.67 a gallon.

That number is not far off the statewide average from this time last year of $3.95 a gallon.

“Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.