Nevada Athletic Commission to investigate UFC 279 press conference fracas

UFC 279 press conference
UFC 279 press conference(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Athletic Commission said it will investigate a reported altercation ahead of a UFC 279 event last week.

The NAC released a statement Monday morning saying it was aware of the incident and would work with UFC on an investigation.

The UFC 279 press conference on Sept. 8 was canceled after Dana White said there was an altercation backstage.

“Although ‘trash talking’ between competitive athletes is common, any escalation into physical altercations may discredit the sport of unarmed combat and is wholly unacceptable,” the commission said in a statement. “Further, such behavior may expose participants to both civil and criminal liability. The Nevada Athletic Commission will act strongly and decisively to safeguard and elevate unarmed combat in Nevada.”

The NAC said the UFC is helping in the investigation.

The full statement from the NAC is below:

Nevada State Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck, and Executive Director Jeff Mullen are aware that the UFC Press Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022, was cancelled midway through the event. Early reports indicate that an altercation took place prior to and during the press conference, and possibly involved licensed fighters and their associates.

The Chairman has been in communications with UFC executives regarding the events of September 8th. At this time, the UFC is working with the Nevada Athletic Commission on a full investigation into this incident. If the Nevada Athletic Commission determines that licensees acted improperly, we will initiate appropriate disciplinary action against all involved.

Although “trash talking” between competitive athletes is common, any escalation into physical altercations may discredit the sport of unarmed combat and is wholly unacceptable. Further, such behavior may expose participants to both civil and criminal liability. The Nevada Athletic Commission will act strongly and decisively to safeguard and elevate unarmed combat in Nevada.

The Nevada Athletic Commission will strictly discipline all licensees for all incidents of physical violence between athletes outside the ring or cage, up to and including purse forfeiture, revocation or suspension of any current license, denial of applications for new applicants, or denying future license renewals.

We expect professional fighters in Nevada to comport themselves as professionals.

Stephen Cloobeck, Nevada Athletic Commission

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fall sports are well underway in the Las Vegas valley, but the same problem persists. It’s a...
Shortage of Las Vegas officials impacting youth sports
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) claps during a timeout in the second half of Game 4 of...
Las Vegas Aces fans asked to ‘paint the town red’ to show support during WNBA Finals
Fall sports are well underway in the Las Vegas valley, but the same problem persists. It’s a...
Shortage of Las Vegas officials impacting youth sports
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams takes a selfie with fans before an NFL preseason...
Raiders, Chargers renew rivalry with new faces in fold