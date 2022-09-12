Nevada Athletic Commission to investigate UFC 279 press conference fracas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Athletic Commission said it will investigate a reported altercation ahead of a UFC 279 event last week.

The NAC released a statement Monday morning saying it was aware of the incident and would work with UFC on an investigation.

The UFC 279 press conference on Sept. 8 was canceled after Dana White said there was an altercation backstage.

Footage of the altercations that ensued behind the scenes before the #UFC279 press conference 🚨 (via @UFC) pic.twitter.com/kTNF1XiyMK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2022

The NAC said the UFC is helping in the investigation.

The full statement from the NAC is below:

Nevada State Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck, and Executive Director Jeff Mullen are aware that the UFC Press Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022, was cancelled midway through the event. Early reports indicate that an altercation took place prior to and during the press conference, and possibly involved licensed fighters and their associates. The Chairman has been in communications with UFC executives regarding the events of September 8th. At this time, the UFC is working with the Nevada Athletic Commission on a full investigation into this incident. If the Nevada Athletic Commission determines that licensees acted improperly, we will initiate appropriate disciplinary action against all involved. Although “trash talking” between competitive athletes is common, any escalation into physical altercations may discredit the sport of unarmed combat and is wholly unacceptable. Further, such behavior may expose participants to both civil and criminal liability. The Nevada Athletic Commission will act strongly and decisively to safeguard and elevate unarmed combat in Nevada. The Nevada Athletic Commission will strictly discipline all licensees for all incidents of physical violence between athletes outside the ring or cage, up to and including purse forfeiture, revocation or suspension of any current license, denial of applications for new applicants, or denying future license renewals. We expect professional fighters in Nevada to comport themselves as professionals.

