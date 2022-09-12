Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos, Las Vegas Boulevard

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sept. 12 near the intersection of Pecos and Las Vegas Boulevard. The crash involved a Toyota Tundra and a motorcycle.

LVMPD said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said there are road closures in the area and delays are expected.

