Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sept. 12 near the intersection of Pecos and Las Vegas Boulevard. The crash involved a Toyota Tundra and a motorcycle.

LVMPD said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said there are road closures in the area and delays are expected.

