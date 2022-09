Las Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

(AP) -A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019.

A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries.

On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The child’s father — 27-year-old Richard Davis — is scheduled to go to trial in February.

Prosecutors said Davis is facing charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.

